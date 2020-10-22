Lily Allen is looking out for her fanbase with the announcement of her very own vibrator, the Liberty. In partnership with Womanizer, a company that the singer shouted out in her 2018 memoir My Thoughts Exactly, Allen's new sex toy wants to bring physical joy to women around the world.

In a video promoting the Liberty, Allen explained what makes her toy so spectacular. "What I love about this toy is that it really works and gives me an orgasm very quickly," she said. "Womanizer changed my life and I wanted to share my experience."

On Instagram, Allen detailed her new toy some more in a post's caption. "Womanizer changed my life, and I wanted to share my experience," she wrote. "Women shouldn't be ashamed of their sexuality, and we all deserve to own our pleasure. Hopefully this little toy will help you do that!

Allen is currently serving as the Chief Liberation Officer at Womanizer and is also the face of the #IMasturbate campaign for sexual empowerment. The Womanizer reports that its purpose is to "create an open dialogue around pleasure and sexual fulfillment and empower everyone to masturbate."

Allen continued, "I hope that this collaboration will lead to people feel that they can talk more freely about masturbation and if somebody like me can talk openly about it without shame then they might feel inclined to try it out for themselves — a whole new world awaits."

For more information about Allen's new sex toy, and/or to get your hands on one, check them out over at her Womanizer page where the singer also explains the full extent of the campaign, offers some interesting statistics behind masturbation and more.