Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has been open about her mental health struggles and has previously spoken about her experience with anxiety and depression on social media to raise awareness. Recently, in a series of Instagram stories, she wanted to take a moment to be vulnerable and talk about her thoughts on body image.

"I've been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months and it's gotten pretty severe in the last week," the 25-year-old shared. She said that she wanted to post about it "in the hope that any of you who are also struggling don't feel so alone."

Related | Lili Reinhart Opens Up About Her Pandemic Anxiety Battle

Skyrocketing to fame since playing Betty Cooper in the popular CW series had definitely affected how she saw her body. She wrote, "I didn't think being in this industry, that is so obsessed with women's bodies and weights, could ever mess with my own body acceptance and positivity.. but it has."

"I wish I hadn't grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women," the actress added. "My body has carried me through 25 years of life. All my scars, tears, trauma... I wish I could love it more, even when it doesn't look like it did when I was 20."

Reinhart admitted that she's looked in the mirror and pulled her skin back to see what she's "expected to look like in an industry where you're -inconvenient- when not a sample size." But she says that she's trying, just as many are, because she says, "I know my body deserves equal love and admiration at any size."

She ended her recent Instagram message by telling her followers to "continue to talk about it. Normalize it. Empathize with others. Show compassion and kindness."

The actress has spoken about her body dysmorphia in response to criticism arguing that Riverdale could be contributing to body image issues for fans of the show. At the time, she said that she felt that it was her "obligation" to do revealing scenes because she wants "other young women to see my body on tv and feel comfort in the fact that I'm not a size 0."