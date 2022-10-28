Lili Reinhart doesn't know if she'll ever get another invite to next year's Met Gala.

On Wednesday, October 26, W Magazine published a new interview with the 26-year-old actress ahead of Riverdale's seventh and final season, in which she talked about moving on from her breakout role as Betty Cooper in order to explore other genres and the production side of things. And though much of her conversation with writer Lynn Hirschberg was about how "the biggest chapter of [her] life" was about to come to a close, Reinhart also took a second to talk about her experience at last year's event, especially since she doesn't think it will ever happen again. But why? Well according to her, it'll probably be because of one of her post-event critiques, which involved her saying "a certain something about a certain person in a certain dress.”

"That was fun," she said, before alluding to her subsequent Instagram Story about none other than Met Gala darling, Kim Kardashian, who made headlines by showing up to 2022's "Gilded Glamour"-themed gala in Marilyn Monroe's iconic "Happy Birthday Mr. President" dress. That said, what Reinhart really had a problem with was the fact that Kardashian had to go on an extreme diet in order to make the dress fit, which resulted in her losing 16 pounds in three weeks through exercising in a sauna suit and only eating "the cleanest veggies and protein."

“To walk on a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starving you are… because you haven’t eaten carbs in the last month…all to fit in a fucking dress? So wrong. So fucked on 100s of levels,” the star wrote at the time. “To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly and disgusting."

Granted, Reinhart went on to tell Hirschberg that it was more important for her to continue advocating for other young people like her, who struggle with their mental health and body image due to society's toxic beauty standards.

“I have always wanted to stand for something,” as she continued. “And while I don’t like it if one comment by me turns into 17 articles in People magazine, I never overthink what I post. It has to be a true representation of how I feel."

Reinhart added, "And I would say that whether I had 100 followers or 100 million.”

Neither Kardashian nor the Met have responded to Reinhart's comments. In the meantime though, you can read her entire interview with W Magazine here.