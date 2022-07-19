Lil Uzi Vert is looking to reintroduce themself.

The rapper caught the attention of fans recently after having updated their Instagram bio to include the pronouns they/them. A spokesperson later confirmed the change to Pitchfork but Lil Uzi Vert has yet to publicly comment. The most we've heard out of them is a reply to fellow rapper Yeat who tweeted at Uzi “Yo they 🤾🏼♀️,” which they replied with a simple "Yo yeat." In addition to the Instagram update, fans have noted that historically Lil Uzi Vert has had a consistent track record of supporting the LGBTQ+ community and has frequently challenged gender norms with their wardrobe choices.

The pronoun update comes ahead of their forthcoming Red & White EP which they teased over the weekend, sharing tracks "I Know" and "Space Cadet" via Soundcloud. “Red & White Ep .... Before The P!NK," Uzi posted on Instagram, seeming to hint that the upcoming project would serve as predecessor to the artist's highly anticipated P!NK mixtape.

The tape would mark Lil Uzi Vert's first major full length solo project since 2020's Eternal Atake which debuted at the top spot on the Billboard charts and drew widespread critical acclaim. The album was followed up by an expended LUV vs. The World 2 deluxe edition and collaborative record, Pluto x Baby Pluto, with Future that same year.

Lil Uzi Vert recently revealed that they were almost cut off by their insurance over the $24 million natural pink diamond they had infamously implanted in their forehead. Speaking on the Scuffed podcast, the rapper explained that they had to have their piercing person call the insurance company to assure them that "everything's straight." The pink diamond would go to be ripped clean out of Lil Uzi Vert's head after jumping into the crowd at Rolling Loud Miami. Fortunately everything has since healed up and as far we know the rapper still has the multi-million dollar diamond in their possession.