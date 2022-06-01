Lil Uzi Vert is coming to Jack Harlow's defense.

It's no secret that the Louisville rapper is currently hip hop's man of the hour, selling out stadiums and releasing what feels like an endless string of number one songs. Granted, it's not that big of a surprise given that he's an extremely charismatic guy with quite the devoted following and an ability to charm the pants off anyone else he comes across, including fans and interviewers. However, it turns out that not everyone has been excited about his rise to fame, with some claiming that he's only reaping the substantial rewards of superstardom thanks to white privilege.

On the heels of the release of Come Home the Kids Miss You, the hitmaker's been facing some negative chatter related to his popularity after the record was met with a not-so-warm welcome by music critics. But despite some middling reviews, his second studio album has still become a huge commercial success, clinching the number three spot during its debut week on the Billboard charts, moving a notable 113,000 units. And who can forget the smash single that was "First Class," which went viral and spent several weeks at number one, especially since TikTok will never let us forget?

Amongst Harlow's detractors though have been some other rappers like David Banner, who recently said Harlow that benefits from white privilege. But even so, it's clear that there are plenty of fellow artists who count themselves as Harlow stans — including Uzi, of course.

In a new video interview with TMZ, Uzi shot down the white privilege accusations and vouched for Harlow's musical ability, saying he was "very good" at what he does.

“Nah, he doesn’t have white privilege," Uzi said, before reminding everyone that they're both on the roster for DJ Drama and Don Cannon's Generation Now label. "Nah, he’s signed to Black people.”

Watch TMZ's video for yourself below.