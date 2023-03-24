Lil Nas X Criticized For 'Gays in Africa' Post After Uganda Anti-LGBTQ+ Law

Lil Nas X is being criticized for a lighthearted post about "gays in Africa" on the heels of a new anti-LGBTQ+ law in Uganda.

On Wednesday, the "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" artist came under scrutiny thanks to a tweet asking about "where do the gays be in africa" before saying he wanted to "come there." However, many pointed out that "the timing" of his post was quite unfortunate, given that Ugandan lawmakers had passed a bill making it illegal to identify as LGBTQ+, just hours before his tweet.

where do the gays be in africa i wanna come there — pussy (@LilNasX) March 22, 2023

According to Reuters, the "Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023" is one of the harshest actions targeting LGBTQ+ people in the world, as it bans "the promotion and abetment of homosexuality as well as conspiracy to engage in homosexuality." It also allows authorities to place anyone who identifies as LGBTQ+ in prison for up to 20 years. Additionally, CNN reports that the law has made punishments for same-sex couples more extreme. While gay marriage and sex acts were already illegal, same-sex marriage now carries a potential life sentence.

Not only that, but since the country's conservative lawmakers also falsely equate being a member of the LGBTQ+ community with "sexual deviancy," they've also broadly defined "aggravated homosexuality" as nonconsensual or coerced sex acts, as well as anything involving incest, children and those with mental or physical disabilities. For these crimes, "serial offenders" can face the death penalty.

As such, Lil Nas X's question was met with numerous Twitter responses referencing the Ugandan law, including blunt answers like "prison" and comments urging him to "stay home [and] be safe." There were also several tweets noting that many other African countries also have anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, while others just expressed their deep "disappointment" in the star.

In prison — Penelope-ish (@phycorockchick) March 22, 2023

nah bro. stay home, be safe. — winnie nantongo (@winnita) March 22, 2023

Saw this on Twitter today pic.twitter.com/lg3D9vuv5K — Lala2Gunz 🌐 (@Lala2Gunz) March 22, 2023

I never expected this 😭I’m disappointed ☹️ — bigg_kelly (@AnthonioHuseth) March 22, 2023

That said, screenshots captured by TMZ show that Instagram users were far more upset, with people calling his post "so insensitive" and saying this topic "isn't anything to even play with."

Notably, Lil Nas X's latest post also comes on the heels of his apology after posting a photo of a woman, who sort of looked like him alongside a caption about his "transition." And while he did end up apologizing and deleting the post, Lil Nas X also responded to a tweet by DJ Edge Slayer about more meaningful ways to apologize to the trans community by writing, "girl, eat my ass."

Lil Nas X has yet to respond to the latest backlash. However, you can read CNN's entire report about Uganda's new anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the meantime here.