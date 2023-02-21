It's Going To Be a Lil Nas X Summer

It's hard to believe that it's already been a little over a year since Lil Nas X dropped his debut album, Montero. A landmark release for an artist who made a historic entrance into the field by breaking the record for longest-running No.1 single on the Billboard charts, the album cemented Nas' status as more than a one-hit wonder, producing even more chart-topping singles and capping off a year of groundbreaking performances.
Not one to rest on his laurels, it looks like Lil Nas X is already working on his follow-up — and it might be coming sooner than you expect. The rapper recently took to Twitter to answer questions from fans about his sophomore album, which he teased was coming "most likely [this] summer."
Nas was careful not to let too many details about the new record slip, giving coy responses to whether or not there would be any features, explaining that he was still in the studio working on music and that it was going to be "hard to pick" which songs made the final tracklist. From the sound of it, though, the album may be in its final stages; Nas replied to a tweet by saying: “it’s mostly planning now. I could easily just release music but I have to build moments around this shit. I have to go bigger than before!”
If you were hoping to hear more sad songs on Nas' sophomore album, you likely won't find many on this forthcoming project. Nas noted that "I been too happy lately" which does seem to back up previous statements he made about the album last year: that it was going to be "something fun, something for the summertime, something for the girls to get ready and party to."
As an added bonus, Nas also confirmed that the previously leaked Saucy Santana collab "Down Souf Hoes" would still be on the album.
Now, to just keep on manifesting that Nicki Minaj collab.
