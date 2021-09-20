Update 9/20/21: Lil Nas X's debut album, Montero, raised tens of thousands of dollars for charities over the weekend, according to TMZ. By the end of Friday, Bros in Convo said it had received $33,140 in donations to support Black, gay, bisexual and queer men, having been tied to Nas X's "baby registry" for the single, "That's What I Want." Meanwhile, Transinclusive Group, which offers assistance to transgender and GNC folks, saw $5,000 in donations from the promotion.

On Friday, Lil Nas X gave birth to his debut album Montero, and his baby has been highly celebrated by reviewers, fans and fellow artists alike. Now, the "Industry Baby" singer wants to celebrate by sharing a "baby registry" for all of his fans to see — and, no, it doesn't involve any strollers or diaper bags.

Nas X tweeted on Saturday, "Me and my team have set up a 'baby registry' for many charities if you guys would like to donate." The registry highlights 16 different charities and organizations — one paired with every song on his tracklist —focused on causes serving the LGBTQ and BIPOC communities, as well as healthcare and criminal justice.

And though Nas X has been having fun and joking around on social media as of late, he wanted to speak on a more serious note.

"Making this album was therapy for me," he tweeted Saturday. "I began healing many unchecked wounds, facing [skeletons] in my closet i never wanted to, fighting internally every day and crying persistently, MONTERO is truly my baby. Thanks for the love."