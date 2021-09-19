On Friday, Lil Nas X gave birth to his debut album Montero. And his baby has been highly acclaimed by reviewers and fellow artists alike. Now, the "Industry Baby" singer wants to celebrate by sharing a "baby registry" for all of his fans to see. And, no, it doesn't involve any strollers or diaper bags.

Nas X tweeted on Saturday, "me and my team have set up a 'baby registry' for many charities if you guys would like to donate." The registry highlights 16 different charities and organizations — one paired with every song on his tracklist —focused on causes serving the LGBTQ and BIPOC communities, as well as healthcare and criminal justice.

Related | Lil Nas X Sends Powerful Message On The VMAs Stage

And though Nas X has been having fun and joking around on social media as of late, he wanted to speak on a more serious note.

"Making this album was therapy for me," he tweeted Saturday. "I began healing many unchecked wounds, facing [skeletons] in my closet i never wanted to, fighting internally every day and crying persistently, MONTERO is truly my baby. Thanks for the love."