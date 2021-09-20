After an intense labor for Montero, Lil Nas X is entering his hot MILF era with a new fashion collaboration. Announced today, the American hip-hop star is teaming up with Jean Paul Gaultier on a surprise item drop to celebrate the release of his debut full-length album, featuring "Industry Baby" and "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)."

Printed with the artist's face on it, the long-sleeved mesh top — a celebrated cornerstone of JPG's cult label — is adorned with motifs from Montero's ongoing narrative: golden gothic text curves along the garment's chest, bordered by flowers, fighting cupids and sexy eternal damnation. And, of course, there are devils just to keep people talking.

This collab comes days after the Montero release on September 17, marking Lil Nas X's celebrated marriage of rap, pop and, above all, unapologetic expression. The artist has always prioritized queer representation, raising more than $30,000 for Bros in Convo as part of a "baby registry" that went towards LGBTQ+ charities.

While the JPG's mesh top is the only item on sale at the moment, models and Lil Nas X himself are wearing matching pants with the same ornate print. The full set is TBD, but we will pray to Lil Nas X himself to eventually snag the full look.

You can buy the limited-edition JPG x Lil Nas X collab shirt now on lilnasx.jeanpaulgaultier.com.