Leave it to Lil Nas X to not only be benevolent enough to order a bunch of pizzas for homophobic Christians protesting outside of one of his shows, but end up developing a crush on one of them in the process.

Ahead of the Boston stop on his current tour, the rapper took to TikTok to share a video of him and his production crew delivering pizzas to a group of religious protestors holding signs that read "Jesus is God, even demons know it," and "Repent and believe the gospel." Pointing out that "this is really good promo,” Lil Nas X's gesture of goodwill was unfortunately rebuffed by the protestors who politely refused the cheesy olive branch.

The plan hit a snag when Lil Nas X proclaimed that he accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors, with the TikTok abruptly panning over to one of the Christian demonstrators as Sufjan Steven’s “Mystery of Love” plays in the background. Lil Nas X would later go on to double down, tweeting out later that night: “can’t stop thinking about the cute homophobic guy that was protesting my concert last night. i just know we had a connection. i miss him so much man. i’m nothing without him.”

Lil Nas X is by no means a stranger to trolling conservative Christians, having famously fanned the flames of "Satanic panic" last year with "MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)." The music video where Lil Nas X infamously descends from the heavens into hell on a stripper pole to give the devil a lap dance had right-wing pundits clutching their pearls, only to be further exacerbated by the limited edition custom Nike Air Max sneakers each containing a drop of human blood injected into the sole that were playfully dubbed "Satan Shoes."