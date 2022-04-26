Lil Nas X is no stranger to firsts, from setting chart records to breaking ground as an openly gay Black man and he's ready to add another one to the already extensive list with the announcement of his first major tour.

The "Industry Baby" rapper is set to embark on his first ever tour, titled the Long Live Montero tour, later this year. The North American leg of the tour is set to kick off in Detroit on September 6, making stops in major cities like Chicago, New York, Nashville and Los Angeles before wrapping up in San Francisco and moving on to the European leg in November. Tickets are set to go on sale April 29 at 10 AM local time for the American leg and May 6 at 10 AM local time for the European dates. Cash App Card Holders will have access to an exclusive presale starting April 27 at 10 AM through April 28.

The Long Live Montero tour comes on the heels of the rapper's debut album, Montero, which came out last September. In addition to the previously mentioned "Industry Baby," which hit the number one spot on the Top 40 radio and Billboard Hot 100 charts, Montero boasted three multi-platinum singles with "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and "Thats What I Want," and netted the artist five Grammy nominations including one for Album of the Year (although Lil Nas X would tragically end up going home empty handed).

Given the level of production Lil Nas X has put into live performances so far, the Long Live Montero tour will feature plenty of looks and steamy choreography drawing directly from the rapper's several viral music videos. Check out the trailer and the full list of dates for the Long Live Montero tour below.

Lil Nas X Long Live Montero North American Tour Dates:

Tue Sep 06 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Sat Sep 10 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Thu Sep 15 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Sun Sep 18 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Sep 20 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Sun Sep 25 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Tue Sep 27 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat Oct 01 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Mon Oct 03 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

Tue Oct 04 - Miami, FL - James L Knight Center

Tue Oct 18 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

Fri Oct 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Sun Oct 23 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium



Lil Nas X Long Live Montero European Tour Dates:

Tue Nov 08 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

Wed Nov 09 - Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmeling Halle

Thu Nov 10 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

Sat Nov 12 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

Mon Nov 14 - Paris, France - Zenith

Tue Nov 15 - Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12

Thu Nov 17 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club