Lil Nas X is officially going to be an author!

On Tuesday, the "Old Town Road" star announced via Instagram that he was writing a new children's book slated to be published early next year.

"I'm dropping the best kids book of all time soon!" he wrote. "C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can't wait to share it with you all."

Illustrated by Theodore Taylor III, C Is For Country will tell the story of Lil Nas X and Panini the Pony as they embark "on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown," according to the publisher's website. Talk about adorable and educational.

You can pre-order C Is for Country here, and see Lil Nas X's post about it, below.

Photo via Getty

