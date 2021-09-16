Lil Nas X's highly publicized debut album, Montero, is out Friday and the rapper, singer and all-around social media superstar is upping the spectacle in the lead up to its release with a series of unforgettable billboards.

He shared some of the billboards online today that are located in Los Angeles' high traffic spots. They're intentionally cheesy, seemingly parodying the cheap ones that businesses buy and plant in areas with easily influenced populations.

Drake's pre-Certified Lover Boy billboards were also memorable, when he took out billboards in the home cities of the album's featured artists to get fans even more excited. But Lil Nas X's are a step above — partly because he's trolling the world yet again.

One billboard suggests that just for being gay, you may be entitled to financial compensation, while others offer money for being "single, lonely and miserable" or simply hating Lil Nas X. Another asks if the reader misses the "real America" before suggesting that the country can be taken back.

Being that Lil Nas X has often caught flack for just being himself in front of the camera, these billboards are reminders of how important his message is — and how far he's willing to go to prove a point. That's sure to be reflected on Montero when it arrives this week.