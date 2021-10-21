Lil Nas X has done a lot in his relatively brief time navigating the music industry, so it's no wonder that he's received his own official day from the city of Atlanta.

The Atlanta City Council has officially declared that October 20 will be known as "Lil Nas X Day," which means that each year on the day you come to the city, you'll more than likely hear "Old Town Road" blasting through speakers everywhere.

Lil Nas X was given the award this week at The Gathering Spot, a private membership club, where openly gay mayoral candidate Antonio Brown presented the pop star with a proclamation plaque and spoke about his contributions.

"He has made a considerable impact on the LGBTQ community by reshaping how society accepts LGBTQ artists within the music industry, and empowering others to break barriers and be more open, expressive, and personal through music and art," Brown said.

"And Lil Nas X, I just wanna say you inspire me," he continued. "I'm running to be the mayor of Atlanta. I would be the first LGBTQ mayor in the history of the city. And you inspire me, allow me to believe I can do it. So thank you."

Lil Nas X then took the stage and spoke about getting this achievement in his hometown. "Thank you all for being here," he said. "This is incredible."

He continued, "I'm not gonna cry. Shout out to Atlanta. I know a lot of you probably didn't know I'm from Atlanta. I'm from the A. But seriously, this is amazing. I would not imagine I would be here four years ago, when I was at my sister's house, sleeping on the floor. This is incredible."

Lil Nas X's massive feat follows news that his collaboration with Jack Harlow, "Industry Baby," hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 for the week ending October 23.

Aside from this being another hit single to No. 1 for him, the song helped Ye (FKA Kanye West), who produced on the track, to notch his first No. 1 single in a decade since his last top-of-the-charter on Katy Perry's "E.T." back in 2011.

