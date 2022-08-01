Lil Nas X may have just given us a preview of a hot new footwear launch.

On Monday, the rapper posted a ton of photos on Instagram including a close-up of what appears to be some sort of Nike-Timberland hybrid (he left it un-captioned, of course, leaving us to play guessing games).

The shoes, which look like a mashup of white Air Force 1s over Timberland's original yellow boots, quickly made the rounds on social media. There's been no official statement from either brand about the authenticity of the style. (PAPER reached out to Timberland for comment.)

Some users are speculating that the shoes could be from MSCHF, the Brooklyn art collective responsible for projects such as Lil Nas X's infamous Satan Shoes and turning Birkin Bags into Birkenstocks, among other controversial launches. We'll update this post as more developments emerge.