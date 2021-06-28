At Sunday night's BET Awards pre-show, Brooklyn bred rapper Lil' Kim re-ignited decades-old beef between herself and Nicki Minaj.

While walking the red carpet, Kim was asked by DJ Envy, of Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club morning radio show if she would ever do an episode of the much-loved hip-hop and R&B battle show, Verzuz. "Yes," she replied, and when asked who she'd like to do one with, she was extremely quick to respond: "Nicki."

The queens of hip hop have been battling it out for at least a decade now, dating back to 2008.

The feud began as claims surfaced that Minaj copied Kim on the Young Money Entertainment artist's mixtape, Sucka Free. On the cover, Lil' Kim is squatting in underwear similar to Nicki's Hardcore album cover. The rap goddesses met soon after at a Lil Wayne show where Minaj supposedly asked Kim if things were good between them. The story after that point has become a game of telephone since there are so many versions of it all. Nicki reported saying things were fine, contradictory Kim stated, "We good?' I'll ring her throat, snatch her larynx out."

A couple years following, Minaj threw shade at Lil Kim on Diddy's "Hello Good Morning" 2010 remix, which led to Kim responding while at a club appearance in Minaj's hometown.

In 2018 however, Kim debunked the rumors that her and Nicki are still beefing, which brings us to today.

Needless to say, Twitter has been buzzing about the proposed Verzus rap battle between the rap icons.