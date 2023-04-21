We're Getting New Lil' Kim Music

Lil' Kim’s official tour DJ, DJ Boogie, has offered a beacon of hope to OG fans as he teased the release of new music and confirmed that her long-awaited memoir, “The Queen Bee, has been completed.

A picture of Lil' Kim and the DJ posing together arm-in-arm was posted on Boogie’s Instagram, tagging “The Notorious K.I.M," alluding to a seventh studio album, the release of Kim’s first book and a tour.

“NEW MUSIC ON THE WAY. HER BOOK IS DONE & SHE COMING 2 YOUR CITY WITH HER FAVORITE DJ," the caption reads.

Back in 2019, The Brooklyn rapper confirmed on The Real that her next album would feature collaborations with Missy Elliott and Paris Hilton. On Radio 103.9, she also mentioned an upcoming track with City Girls.

The announcement is sanguine for fans who hope for a self-proclaimed “Queen of Rap” comeback. Last fall, hype simmered surrounding the release of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B” remix, which featured Lil' Kim. The track was released onto streaming services and then rescinded within a few hours.

One user in the comments said that, despite their love for Kim, they’ll believe the promotional announcements when they see the actual launch: “Unfortunately Kim hasn’t been true to her word and delivery when it comes to her music AND ESPECIALLY THAT BOOK!”

Regardless of the delays, one fan couldn’t care less about how long the work takes, as long as they get the chance to see their favorite artist live. “Cannot wait!!!!!! I still have my book pre ordered and I’m ready to cop my concert tickets.”