Fans think Lil Huddy is still salty about his split with Charli D'Amelio.

On Sunday, July 24, the TikTok star teased a 15-second snippet from his new song "All the Things I Hate About You," which included some scathing lyrics about a former lover, who used to "stab me in the back like nothing" and was supposedly "a showstopper, a bad liar, homie hopper, drama starter." And since this is the internet, it didn't take long for people to start speculating on who this "homie hopper" was — with the main suspect being D'Amelio.

For some context, Lil Huddy was in an on-and-off relationship with D'Amelio for two years before the pair decided to permanently split ways. So given that D'Amelio recently moved on with Travis Barker's son and Huddy's good bud, Landon Barker, this past June, fans quickly latched onto Lil Huddy's attempt at "exposing" the new couple in the comments section.

"HE DID NOT HOLD BACK," as one person wrote. Meanwhile, another added, "my mouth dropped as soon as i heard 'homie hopper," likely in reference to what appeared to be Huddy's extremely close bond with his ex's new beau, who was his co-star in Machine Gun Kelly's Downfalls High musical drama and the reason he attended the elder Barker's wedding in Portofino, Italy to Kourtney Kardashian a couple months ago.

To add even more fuel to the fire, Lil Huddy had already wiped all trace of his former friend from his social media accounts after the new couple went public with their romance, all of which angered fans who argued that Huddy was only friends with Barker because of his father's influence in the music industry.

"Homie hopper??? you were only friends with him because travis gave you connections, ya’ll were NEVER best friends," a D'Amelio defender wrote, while other TikTokers responded to Huddy's video by writing things like "did u expect her to stay stuck or move on??" and "isn’t he the one who broke up with her?? what did he expect?? for her to sit around and wait for him for the rest of her life????."

Granted, Lil Huddy has yet to confirm the speculation, Keemstar reported that D'Amelio unfollowed him after his song teaser. Barker also hasn't commented on the rumors, but in the meantime you can listen to Lil Huddy's alleged diss track for yourself below.

