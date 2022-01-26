Whether we'll openly admit it or not, we've all anxiously waited for the possibility of a drunk text from an ex — the one-off 3 AM message that spills their guts after a few too many shots out with friends. For Lexi Jayde, the breakout musician who's risen to prominence on TikTok, this universal feeling is at the core of her latest single, "drunk text me."

The brokenhearted ballad, which Finneas notably shouted out on release day, sees Jayde willfully leaning into her vulnerability. "I want you to drunk text me, saying that you're sorry," she sings, shrouded in melancholy acoustic guitar co-produced by Alexander23. "Tell me you fucked this up, tell me you're still in love."

For Jayde's accompanying music video, out today, the 19-year-old Los Angeles native lines up a supercut of relatable breakup scenarios, from crying in the back of a car to dancing alone in a neon-lit club. Through it all, Jayde stays glued to her cellphone, anticipating that notification from a former love.

“I wanted this video to express the emotions and feelings of going through a breakup," Jayde tells PAPER. "When I went through mine, I couldn’t eat or enjoy being around my friends. I was consistently sad and stuck in a bad place. I wanted to share my story with this video."

Director Gus Black is behind the visual, featuring Jackson Passaglia as Jayde's ex, and Jamisen Jarvis, Bella Lovkvist, Johnny Sequoyah and Sophie Rothschild as her friends. "It was such a pleasure to work with someone as talented as [Gus]," Jayde continues. "He completely brought my vision to life. I hope it connects with people on a different level."

"drunk text me" follows Jayde's debut 2021 EP, a teenage diary, with singles like "newbury park" or "walkin away" that helped to establish her as one of the brightest emerging singer-songwriters. With a full year head, you can expect more emotional releases poured "straight from my heart," as Jayde says of her latest. "I’m so grateful I was able to take the worst pain and turn it into something beautiful."

Watch the PAPER premiere of Lexi Jayde's "drunk text me" music video and stream it, below.