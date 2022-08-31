Leon Thomas does it all.

From actor to in-demand producer and songwriter, the 29-year-old has collaborated with everyone from Drake to Ariana Grande. He has earned himself a Grammy nomination for co-writing "Gold Roses" by Rick Ross and has credits on countless albums for the world's biggest stars. While not a stranger to being the lead artist, he's making his presence known even louder after being announced as the first signee on Ty Dolla $ign's EZMNY Records back in May.

The duo brought their minds together for "Love Jones," which tells the tale of a classic beachside love story. Described by Thomas as a song about "dating a girl in Hollywood whose got it together," it's also a love letter to California as a whole. For the song's video, Thomas allowed PAPER to get a first look at the iconic pair getting ready to shoot the video for "Love Jones," which captures the essence and daze of the West Coast.

In this video, we decided to experiment with some different Loc styles. I usually only wear my hair out but it felt cool to experiment a little bit on this visual to compliment the clothes my stylist picked out.