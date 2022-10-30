Leni Klum is speaking out about the backlash from a joint shoot she did with her mom, model Heidi Klum, for the intimate wear brand Intimissimi.

The ad shows the 18-year-old model and her mom posing, dancing, and frolicking together in lingerie — which proved controversial for some. In a recent interview, Leni told People, "My mom and I are just completely comfortable around each other and we were dancing around the whole day. That was what we had to do, and we do that anyway, so it just fit right. It was just such a fun day."

Leni also addressed recent "nepo baby" comments, which assert that she benefited from the nepotism of having famous parents. "It's just a fact. My parents are famous," she said, adding, "I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had."

"I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom," she continued. "But I am doing the work and putting in the time."