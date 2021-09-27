Lena Dunham reportedly got hitched!

According to Page Six, several sources confirmed the Girls creator got married to English-Peruvian musician, Luis Felber, this past weekend. However, Dunham herself has yet to comment on the wedding report, which insiders say it was an intimate secret ceremony.

It's unclear how long the two have dated, but Dunham did confirm their relationship back in April. A month later, she revealed Felber's identity in a birthday post featuring lyrics from The Zombies' "This Will Be Our Year," which Felber also referenced in an Instagram Story posted on Sunday morning.

That said, the two have been a little more open about their romance ever since they went public, with one example being Felber's interview in a New York Times interview about the wedding. Explaining that they met on a blind date, he went on to say that "there were lots of moments" when knew he wanted to marry her.

"I'm not living in a Disney film where you're certain about who you want to spend the rest of your life with in one moment," he said on Monday. "Time is fluid and when you know, you know."

He added, "I love my wife, who is also my best friend."

Congratulations to the happy couple!