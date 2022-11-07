This article is a sponsored collaboration between LELO and PAPER

For the most reliable and efficient orgasms, most people with vulvas know that the clitoris is the way to go. Containing highly sensitive erectile tissue and a network of over 8,000 nerve endings, it’s the easiest part of your privates to access in order to induce that concentrated burst of bliss, meaning that little pea-sized nub is arguably the most important component of one’s sexual anatomy in terms of pleasure. And with its sole purpose being sexual pleasure, it’s easy to see why the clit and its ability to provide multiple orgasms have earned it nicknames, from the "pleasure nub" to the "happy button."

However, lingering stigma also means that many people with vulvas aren’t aware of how much pleasure is actually possible when they use more than just hands. And given this, a specialized clit stimulator can be the key to achieving an out of this world orgasm, especially when it’s a pinpoint vibrator like the brand new LELO Dot.

For starters though, what exactly is a pinpoint vibrator and what makes it different from the other kinds of clit-centric toys, such as wands, suckers or massagers? Well, the answer is precision and hyperlocalized stimulation as its name suggests, which means tools like the Dot are perfect for stronger sensations, individual exploration and finding all the right spots that make you say, "Wow!"

In the Dot’s case, this is done with the help of eight unique pleasure patterns of varying intensity in tandem with LELO’s trademarked Infinite Loop Technology, which capitalizes on the vulva’s ability to have both multiple and different types of orgasms. Because with different levels of pressure and vibration being delivered in a constant elliptical movement, its flexible tip has the ability to stimulate every single millimeter of your clit with incredible accuracy and just the right amount of intensity, allowing you to concentrate on previously unexplored areas and hard to reach spots, including under the hood or along the edges.

So even amongst vibrator veterans, the pinpoint design feels new and fresh, as it lends itself well to experimentation by eliciting a new kind of orgasm depending on the angle of application. And even better? Just like all other LELO toys, the Dot is also waterproof, made of velvety soft body-safe silicone and comes with a battery that holds a super long-lasting charge, all of which makes for a versatile tool ideal for almost any sexy time situation.

Speaking of which, a clitoral pinpoint vibrator’s potential doesn’t just end at solo masturbation, as toys like the Dot can also come in handy during partnered play. After all, penetration alone doesn’t guarantee an orgasm for the vast majority of people with vaginas, most of whom require at least some direct clitoral stimulation to cum. Unfortunately though, the clitoris remains oft-ignored during partnered play thanks to the aforementioned stigma surrounding non-phallocentric pleasure. But even when it is paid attention to, experience and education also tend to be lacking to the point where "clitoral stimulation" can actually be a less than comfortable time for the recipient, whether they’re dealing with subpar technique or sandpaper tongue.

Despite the fact that we should all feel comfortable enough to advocate for our orgasm, giving notes can still sometimes feel awkward, especially when your partner is going for it with gusto. As all clit owners know though, unbridled enthusiasm isn’t always a good thing, seeing as how those thousands upon thousands of nerve endings can also make it super sensitive and prone to overstimulation, leading to numbness, chafing and sometimes pain.

Additionally, we also know that "variety is the spice of life," and it’s a saying that’s of particular importance inside the bedroom. And considering this, it’s always extremely important to mix up motions, intensities and patterns when stimulating the clit, all of which is to say it may not be a bad idea to incorporate a pinpoint vibrator into partnered sex either. Plus, if the partner in question has a penis, the toy’s tiny tip doesn’t get in the way of penetration, meaning that dual stimulation and a blended orgasm via the coveted clit and G-spot combo just became a lot less complicated.

Above all though, a clitoral pinpoint vibrator is a great way to get adventurous and figure out what really gets you going. After all, every single person with a vulva has different pleasure preferences, and the beauty of the pinpoint is its ability to empower those who love a clitoral climax by helping them find that sweet spot through a little examination and experimentation. So with this in mind, LELO is also celebrating the Dot’s release by giving people with clits the power to “explore their infinite pleasure” through an online personality test that will help you determine your orgasmic personality type.

And if you turn out to be a clitoral enthusiast, you already know what that means: It’s time to see stars and achieve the ultimate orgasm by finally trying out a pinpoint toy like the LELO Dot.