Following the lead of shows like Ryan Murphy's Pose and well before that, the 1990 documentary Paris Is Burning, Legendary is set to become the first reality TV show of its kind, highlighting thriving modern day ballroom culture.

The new HBO Max series arrives May 27 and an official sneak peek can be seen below:

In this nine-episode series, eight different houses, five members each, will compete in nine separate balls for a grand prize of $100,000. The houses will take the stage in front of a top tier judges panel including Megan Thee Stallion, The Good Place's Jameela Jamil, stylist and America's Next Top Model judge Law Roach and dancer/ model Leiomy Maldonado.