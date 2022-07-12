The not-so-harmonious set of Glee resurfaces, as former castmate Samantha Ware calls out Lea Michele’s casting in Funny Girl on Broadway, tweeting, “Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood does the same.”
\u201cYes, I\u2019m online today. Yes, I see y\u2019all. Yes, I care. Yes, im affected. Yes, I\u2019m human. Yes, I\u2019m Black. Yes, I was abused. Yes, my dreams were tainted. Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood does the same. Yes, silence is complicity. Yes, I\u2019m loud. Yes, I\u2019d do it again.\u201d— SAMEYA (@SAMEYA) 1657563903
\u201cthis industry will reward bad behavior time and time again. its good to know that you all can only identify abusers when its a cis yt female getting abused. this industry cares not about black people and our experiences within it. Very sad.\u201d— sister (@sister) 1657559194
\u201cIt\u2019s wild that the decision to tell the truth about the people who tormented you at work is a career risk, but you can stay booked and busy as one of the tormentors\u201d— Ryan Ken (@Ryan Ken) 1657567831
After joining the Glee cast in 2015, with Michele who had been starring in the series since 2009, Ware first shared the “microaggressions” she faced on set with Michele in 2020. She replied to Michele’s #BlackLivesMatter tweet, writing in all caps, “Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s— in my wig!’ amongst other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”
With backlash that included losing her endorsement deal with HelloFresh, Michele opted to send a personal apology to Ware’s representatives. But, Ware felt the letter didn’t reflect growth from Michele and said to Variety in 2020 that “Lea suffers from a symptom of living in this world in an industry that is tailored to white people.”
After Ware spoke out, there was a flood of responses from people in the industry, including Glee castmates Alex Newell, who replied with a GIF that said “get her,” and Heather Morris, who corroborated Michele’s behavior admitting she and others failed to stop it. Another Glee castmate, Amber Riley, said in an interview that though she supported Ware and said non-white actors are often told they are “expendable,” she hesitated to call Michele racist. “I’m not going to say that Lea Michele is racist,” Riley said. “That’s not what I’m saying. That was the assumption because of what’s going on right now in the world and it happened toward a Black person.”
\u201cAlso. My name is not Amber Riley or Alex Newell. Their experience was not mine and mines was not theirs.\u201d— SAMEYA (@SAMEYA) 1657565300
While starring in Funny Girl is a dream come true for Michele’s Glee character, Rachel Berry, and no doubt Michele herself, Ware’s comments certainly count as rain on her parade.
