Lea Michele Will Learn to Read for Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand has a new memoir on the way and nobody is more excited for it than Lea Michele.

In a new TikTok, the Glee star was seen giddily celebrating the news of the forthcoming memoir and poking fun at the wild long-standing conspiracy theory that she can't read, joking that now she has “265 days to learn to read!!!!” Michele has long denied the rumors that she's illiterate, calling it "sad" in an interview with the New York Times last September. "I think often if I were a man, a lot of this wouldn’t be the case,” she said.

As far as Hollywood conspiracy theories go, the "Lea Michele can't read" rumors are definitely up there with "Avril Lavigne actually died in 2003 and was replaced with a lookalike" levels of out there. It's unclear as to where the theory exactly originated, but friend and former Scream Queens co-star Emma Roberts recently ended up adding more fuel to fire when she didn't necessarily confirm the theory but didn't outright deny the rumor either. "I mean, we have not been in a book club together, but... no," Roberts joked on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with fellow guest Julie Bowen chiming in with "Why is reading so important, goddamnit? Let her not read if that's what she wants."

All that being said, Michele will have her work cut out for her given that Streisand's tome will clock in at a staggering 1,040 pages long. The memoir has reportedly been in the works for years, spanning six decades of Babs' highly celebrated career. It will touch on everything from her EGOT status and relationships with Marlon Brando and James Brolin, to making history as the first woman to write, produce, direct and star in a major motion picture with Yentl and activist work alongside Madeline Albright among countless other anecdotes.

Described as being "frank, funny, opinionated and charming" in a press release, the memoir is bound to be a good read and Michele will no doubt be first in line at the book signing.