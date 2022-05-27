Laverne Cox has achieved another big "first."

As we all know, it'd be an understatement to call Cox a "trailblazer," especially considering all she's done for trans representation. From being the first openly trans actress with a recurring role on primetime TV to the first trans covergirl for several big-name publications, she's continued to break barriers as both an activist and entertainer. And now she can also add toymaker to the list.

As part of its Tribute Collection Barbie, Mattel collaborated with Cox to create a Barbie based on her own likeness, which will be the brand's very first trans doll.

“We are proud to highlight the importance of inclusion and acceptance at every age, and to recognize Laverne’s significant impact on culture,” as executive vice president and global head of Mattel dolls, Lisa McKnight, said in a press release. The statement also announced that Mattel would be donating money to TransFamilySOS — a nonprofit focused on supporting trans people and their families — in Cox's name.

Meanwhile, Cox elaborated on the personal meaning attached to the project, calling it a "full-circle kind of healing moment" in a recent interview with People.

As the Orange Is the New Black actress explained, she "begged my mother for a Barbie doll and she said no because I was assigned male at birth." So in her 30s, Cox ended up buying her very first Barbie on the advice of a therapist, as a "way for me to heal my inner child."

"I'm just so grateful that I've been able to be in this process," she told the publication. "It's a process of reclaiming my inner child, healing her, giving her what she didn't have the first go-round. Giving those things to her now. And Barbie is a very tangible part of that."

She added, "It's incredibly meaningful for me to have my Barbie doll for so many reasons. I hope that kids of all gender identities can look at this Barbie and dream."

Cox's Barbie retails for $40 and is available now via MattelCreations.com. While you wait for it to ship though, read the star's interview with People here.