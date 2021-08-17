It was the place to be (and be seen) on Sunday afternoon, with beloved Philly designer Latoia Fitzgerald holding her first runway show in a beautiful garden courtyard at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre for her LA brand Lionne (French for lioness).

Related | Issa Rae Wears All Black Designers for Her PAPER Cover Shoot

Among the standouts were an oversized white button down shirt, boxy military jackets, satin slip dresses and structured denim pieces. According to Fitzgerald, who took her finale bow with her son Dillon and just celebrated her birthday, the show was an ode to the heritage of strong Black women and inspired by the creative legacy of Black and brown people.

"This collection is a celebration of resilience, the resilience that we've had to maintain during this difficult time," she said in a statement. "The resilience of Lionne, which has evolved into more than I ever could have imagined. The resilience of my friends and family for being with me every step of the way. But what I'm most proud of is the resilience of my people. My people inspired this collection."

Fitzgerald, who launched her label in 2018 for the "modern day queen," has developed a loyal online following for her sexy tailored blazers, cutout dresses and hip-hugging skirts. The Fall 2021 collection she showed on the runway is available now for pre-sale on her Lionne clothing website.