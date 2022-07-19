Lana Del Rey fans are extremely unhappy with the Recording Academy.

Last week, the governing body behind the Grammys published an article on their blog called "The Psychology Of "Sad Girl" Pop: Why Music By Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo & More Is Resonating So Widely," which talked about the evolution of "sad girl" pop over the past three decades and Eilish's role in popularizing it amongst Gen Z. But after one stan account made the mistake of crediting the Happier Than Ever singer with its invention, fans of other artists banded together to push back against the statement — and they definitely didn't hold back.

Amongst the offended were supporters "sad girl" pop pioneers such as Fiona Apple and Alanis Morissette, who were quick to argue that these women laid the groundwork for this sound way back in the nineties. And of course, there were more than a few people who also referenced the likes of Avril Lavigne, Lorde, Michelle Branch, Taylor Swift, Sinéad O'Connor and Marina and the Diamonds as examples of the subgenre's long history.

However, one fan base was particularly incensed by the tweet, namely the cult of Lana Del Rey, who swarmed the comments with replies about the "Summertime Sadness" artist being the real "OG" of "sad girl" pop.

"i don’t have nothing against billie, but this should’ve been lana’s title, not hers," as one critic wrote, while another laughed, "creating??? she did not create shit lol?"

"I’m a huge Billie Stan but this is so unfair Lana created it back in 2014 with ultraviolence," a third added, "Billie maybe made it more popular but she didn’t create it." Granted, they did try to mediate, "Their [sic] both musical geniuses tho so don’t fight about it."

Read "The Psychology of 'Sad Girl Pop'" here.

Photo via Getty / Kevin Mazur & Michael Kovac

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web