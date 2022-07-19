Lana Del Rey fans are extremely unhappy with the Recording Academy.

Last week, the governing body behind the Grammys published an article on their blog called "The Psychology Of "Sad Girl" Pop: Why Music By Billie Eilish, Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo & More Is Resonating So Widely," which talked about the evolution of "sad girl" pop over the past three decades and Eilish's role in popularizing it amongst Gen Z. But after one stan account made the mistake of crediting the Happier Than Ever singer with its invention, fans of other artists banded together to push back against the statement — and they definitely didn't hold back.

Amongst the offended were supporters "sad girl" pop pioneers such as Fiona Apple and Alanis Morissette, who were quick to argue that these women laid the groundwork for this sound way back in the nineties. And of course, there were more than a few people who also referenced the likes of Avril Lavigne, Lorde, Michelle Branch, Taylor Swift, Sinéad O'Connor and Marina and the Diamonds as examples of the subgenre's long history.

The @RecordingAcad have credited @BillieEilish for creating the ‘Sad Girl Pop’ genre in 2016, that is used by a lot of musicians today in the industry including @OliviaRodrigo and @TateMcRae! pic.twitter.com/1seH0kau8j — Billie Eilish Charts (@eilishchart) July 16, 2022

Fiona Apple, Alanis Morissette, Michelle Branch, like the list goes on…way before Billie.



Like I like Billie but let’s be serious here. https://t.co/CMmmlydxA7 — bobbi hosts ✨The Afternoon Special ✨ (@hiimbobbi) July 16, 2022

the disrespect to sadvigne pic.twitter.com/nuyk9ARzrv — Gabo | pop-punk papi 🦝 (@sanzbiel) July 17, 2022

1996 Fiona Apple - Criminal



She is the very first sad girl pop musician pic.twitter.com/OpGS27bFiB — Renée Joy 🎶🌟 (@SM00Z) July 17, 2022

sad girl pop? invented by billie eilish? fiona apple, alanis morissette, and sinéad o’connor would like a word. https://t.co/m7AxAGytXj — nom de plume✨ (@currerbelled) July 17, 2022

However, one fan base was particularly incensed by the tweet, namely the cult of Lana Del Rey, who swarmed the comments with replies about the "Summertime Sadness" artist being the real "OG" of "sad girl" pop.

"i don’t have nothing against billie, but this should’ve been lana’s title, not hers," as one critic wrote, while another laughed, "creating??? she did not create shit lol?"

"I’m a huge Billie Stan but this is so unfair Lana created it back in 2014 with ultraviolence," a third added, "Billie maybe made it more popular but she didn’t create it." Granted, they did try to mediate, "Their [sic] both musical geniuses tho so don’t fight about it."



i don’t have nothing against billie, but this should’ve been lana’s title, not hers.. — ålexia || nfr summer ✭🌻 (@lustforma) July 16, 2022

creating??? she did not create shit lol? popularized why not, but even lana did that before her🫤 them saying that proves a lot of stuff — jules | plastic bags enthusiast (@roznmoney) July 16, 2022

I’m a huge Billie Stan but this is so unfair Lana created it back in 2014 with ultraviolence. Billie maybe made it more popular but she didn’t create it. Their both musical geniuses tho so don’t fight about it. — Amit is overheated -_- (@lanaandbils) July 16, 2022