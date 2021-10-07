Last year, Lindsay Lohan listed Lana Del Rey as one of her dream collaborators and while the two pop icons (yes, Lohan is a pop icon) have yet to make music together, the pair apparently go way back.

Rey recently posted a picture of the two together on an Abercrombie & Fitch bag from the 1990s. In the photo, the two are surrounded by a group of smiling kids — none the wiser that they'd both grow up to become superstars.

Lana Del Rey, last seen quitting social media, quietly reactivated her alt account "for two minutes" to share a photo of her and @lindsaylohan on a '90s Abercrombie bag 😆 pic.twitter.com/R3vsbaMVT3

— 𝖘𝖈𝖔𝖙𝖙𝖌𝖚𝖒 (@scottgum) October 7, 2021

Who knows if you can find this bag out in public somewhere to purchase, but it'd be worth it to have this one-of-a-kind marvel on your arms.

Rey was obviously so moved by this revelation that she even posted in the midst of her social media break. Last month, Rey revealed on Instagram that she was calling it quits, writing, "I just wanted to let you know that tomorrow we are going to be deactivating my social media accounts," said. "And that is simply because I have so many other interests and other jobs I'm doing that require privacy and transparency."

She continued on by referencing her forthcoming album, Blue Banisters, saying, "I'm also just going on some different endeavors and I want to say thank you so much for all the support and I do hope that you like the record."

Could their surprise picture rekindle this relationship? Will we get new music from the pair? We'll have to wait and see.