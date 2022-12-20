Lana Del Rey's Album Campaign Is the Ultimate Ex Revenge

Just when you thought Lana Del Rey's forthcoming record, Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, couldn't get any more peak-Lana, the singer is taking an extremely targeted approach for its rollout with a single billboard posted in her ex's hometown.

Showing us that she doesn't need to exhaust an entire major label's marketing budget to get her point across, Del Rey took to her (not so) private Instagram to share the billboard, captioning the post, “there’s only one and it’s in Tulsa.” While the minimal approach to the album campaign doesn't come as too much of a surprise for the singer-songwriter, fans were quick to note that Del Rey's location choice appeared to be rather deliberate given the fact that the Oklahoma city happens to be the hometown of her ex-boyfriend. And just in case there was any doubt, Lana made sure to clarify that the placement was 100% intentional, writing “It’s. Personal.” in the comments.

The move feels fully in line with Lana's efforts to deliver her most on-brand record to date. From the incredibly verbose album name to lyrics like “Fuck me to death/ Love me until I love myself” in the record's title track, Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd has been shaping up to be a promising release for the Lana diehards out there.

In a recent interview with now ex-Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Del Rey explained that her new album takes a more aggressive tone. In comparison to her previous records, the singer opted to take a more conversational approach in lieu of her usual colorful references, favoring a stream of consciousness method of songwriting. “For the first song, I pressed record and sang, ‘When I look back, tracing fingertips over plastic bags, I think I wish I could extrapolate some small intention or maybe get your attention for a minute or two.'” She told Michele, “It’s a very wordy album. So there’s no room for color. It’s almost like I’m typing in my mind.”

Did You Know There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd is set to arrive March 10, 2023.