From the memes to the on-set anecdotes, extraneous family drama and press tour soundbites, Lady Gaga's House of Gucci run has been the gift that keeps on giving. Whether it's the fact that Gaga had a psychiatric nurse on standby throughout the filming process or her method approach to perfecting her Italian accent, Ms. Germanotta has packed her awards season campaign with no shortage of memorable moments and, just like the true pop star she is, the hits aren't stopping.

In a new W Magazine interview, Gaga revealed that as she was sitting on the balcony of her Rome apartment and “blasting Dean Martin singing 'Mambo Italiano'" on the last day of filming, large swarms of flies descended upon her and would not leave her alone. "I was Patrizia,” Gaga explained. “But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go."

It's no secret that Reggiani was not the biggest fan of Gaga's portrayal. Gucci previously condemned the actor for not even attempting to contact her prior to filming (even though Gaga later explained in a Vogue UK interview that she didn't want anyone to influence her portrayal). "They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system... our family has an identity, privacy," Reggiani said. "We can talk about everything, but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed."

Whether or not Reggiani had a hand in the plague of flies that swarmed Gaga will remain one of Hollywood's many unexplained footnotes.