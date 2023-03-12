Lady Gaga Will Be Performing at the Oscars After All

Lady Gaga will be gracing the stage at the 95th annual Academy Awards after all.

Given that it's Oscars tradition to feature performances from all five nominees for "Best Original Song," it was surprising when Oscars broadcast director Glenn Weiss told Variety last week that Gaga would not be able to perform due to the fact that she is "in the middle of shooting" for the film Joker: Folie à Deux. However, the publication reported today that, after some back-and-forth, Mother Monster is confirmed to perform "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick.

Other nominated songs that will be performed tonight include "Applause" fromTell It Like a Woman and "Naatu Naatu" from RRR. Viewers will also be treated to a live rendition of "This Is a Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once by David Byrne, Mitski and Son Lux as well as "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, by Rihanna.

With the nomination of "Hold My Hand," Lady Gaga is now the first artist to receive three nominations for the Best Original Song category, having previously been nominated for "Til It Happens to You" from The Hunting Ground, and "Shallow" from A Star Is Born. "Shallow” took home the Oscar in 2019, which marked Gaga's first win at the awards.

Catch the Oscars tonight at 5pm PT on ABC.