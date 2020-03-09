Rejoice, Kindness Punks! Lady Gaga's new album Chromatica isn't the only new release you have to look forward to from the artist this year, since she's announced new details about her forthcoming Born This Way Foundation book, Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community.

Those familiar with the Born This Way Foundation — aptly named after Gaga's 2011 album of the same name — know that since its inception, its mission has been to empower young people and advocate for mental health resources. Gaga's core values, rooted in feminism and LGBTQ+ rights, have always aligned with this mission, and it seems like her upcoming book will address the intersections of those values.

Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community is shaping up to be quite the impressive collection of essays, with reportedly more than 50 stories within the 304-page book from various community activists and young writers. Scheduled for release in late September, the book is already getting some great press ahead of its official drop in bookstores. O Magazine even talked to Gaga's mother and co-founder of the Born This Way Foundation, Cynthia Germanotta, about the intimate details that connect all the stories together, as well as the themes of love and kindness from her upcoming album.

"My daughter and I are so proud of every single young author who helped bring this book to life as their stories show the world what we already know to be true — kindness is transformational, and its effects are never ending," Germanotta told O.

It seems that this theme, which is at the core of stories like LGBTQ+ activist Juan Acosta and menstrual hygiene access advocate Taylor M. Parker's in the book, is also central to her new music. The video for her newest single, "Stupid Love," depicts a dystopian landscape of warring martians in multi-colored high fashion looks, choosing peace and kindness through dance. Gaga called them her "Kindness Punks," and the term has been embraced by Little Monsters on Twitter and an assortment of fan forums.

Channel Kindness: Stories of Kindness and Community is available for pre-order on Amazon now.