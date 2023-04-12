Lady Gaga's 'Just Dance' Finally Earns Diamond Certification

It's only a matter of time before "Just Dance" by Lady Gaga was certified diamond considering it's been triple platinum in my headphones since its release.

Many might remember exactly where they were when they first heard Gaga's debut single, "Just Dance." Written in only ten minutes, the electro-pop banger introduced millions to the singular pop star. It was a sleeper hit, enjoying time at the peak of the dance music charts before eventually making its way to No. 1, spending almost an entire year on the Hot 100. On April 12, a few days after the 15-year anniversary of the single's release, it was certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

If that wasn't enough, Gaga's debut The Fame holds the record in Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Albums chart history with 175 non-consecutive weeks at No. 1.

Related | Lady Gaga Rushes to Help Photographer Who Fell on Red Carpet

Alongside Katy Perry and Cardi B, Gaga is tied for the most diamond-certified songs with "Just Dance" being the third under her belt. The other two are "Bad Romance" and "Poker Face," both of which earned their certifications in 2015. In total, there are only a little over a hundred songs that have the coveted diamond certification, which is defined as 10 million or more units sold. Bruno Mars holds the record for most diamond-certified singles (six), while Drake, Post Malone and The Weeknd are tied in second place with five.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, Gaga has re-released pieces of merchandise across all of her albums. The Fame fans can get their hands on a t-shirt with the album's striking cover on it, while The Fame Monster fans can sport a sexy tank top featuring Gaga topless.

You can shop the complete collection here.