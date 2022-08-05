Lady Gaga is getting ready to swap out her bold Haus Labs looks from The Chromatica Ball for clown makeup in her next film role. She confirmed today that she will co-star in the Joker sequel.

On the heels of her world tour, the Mother Monster herself released a musical teaser on Twitter for the upcoming film, Joker: Folie à Deux, directed by Todd Phillips. For her DC Comics debut, she alluded to a role as the Joker’s love interest in the red-and-black video, which is set to the tune of “Cheek to Cheek.” Gaga’s caption shares the release date of October 4, 2024.

Following 2019’s Joker that scored Joaquin Phoenix an Academy Award for Best Actor, he returns opposite Gaga as the deranged supervillain in the upcoming sequel. Though Gaga’s exact role is unconfirmed, the film’s French title is a common term for “shared delusional order,” according to Variety. This could be a hint that Gaga will make her way into Arkham Asylum as the classic DC character Harley Quinn, the Joker’s psychiatrist and co-conspirator.

Gaga follows in the footsteps of Margot Robbie who played Quinn three times and is currently filming Barbie (a film that could not be more of a polar opposite). Starring in 2016’s Suicide Squad, 2020’s Birds of Prey, and 2021’s The Suicide Squad, Robbie had a monopoly on the role before Kaley Cuoco debuted as Quinn in the animated HBO Max series, Harley Quinn.

Though known for her ascendancy in the music industry, Gaga’s recent acting roles have prepared her to take on this major movie. She was nominated for an Oscar for the 2018 remake of A Star Is Born and starred in House of Gucci in 2021. As the new Joker attempts to meet the estimated $1 billion at the box office and 11 Academy Award nominations earned from the original Joker, adding Gaga appears to be the perfect way to draw new crowds.

While the film is still over two years away, we can prepare for an absolutely wild press tour.