It turns out there's more wardrobe secrets behind House of Gucci than we thought. A new clip released today by Universal Pictures gives a closer look at the styling of the film thanks to tidbits from costume designer Janty Yates.

"She's so on it when it comes to fashion," Yates said of Lady Gaga, who plays Patrizia Reggiani. "She had 54 script days [and] 54 outfits. We never wore the same jewelry, never wore the same shoes, never the same bag... everything was different every single time."

She also calls Gaga's bridal look, a traditional dress with lace overlay on silk satin, her favorite of the bunch. "My team were amazing. They hand-sewed all the lace. It just looked spectacular."

It's well-known that Gucci actually opened up their archives for the project, but Yates revealed how surprised she was when the brand sent the outfits to LA for Gaga to try on and that they fit her perfectly. See the entire clip, below, and get the movie on Blu-Ray and DVD when it comes out on February 22, 2022.