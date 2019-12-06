Lady Gaga Wore Claws and Hot Pink Hair to Haus Labs' Pop-Up

Thursday afternoon, the narrow but bustling street outside The Grove in Los Angeles' Fairfax District, gathered hundreds of eager customers who stood waiting for hours. The occasion? The opening of Lady Gaga's newly launched Haus Laboratories pop-up store.



The much talked about beauty label, which launched less than three months ago, has been a mega hit among the singer's dotting fans and beauty enthusiasts alike. Each product embodies the singer's own exaggerated and theatrical personality with its glimmering shades and extravagant packaging.

The opening of the pop-up was no different as the hitmaker arrived to debut her brand's holiday collection in a sequined red Christian Cowan dress.

She finished the look with long locks of bubblegum pink hair topped with a giant red bow hat by Marina Hoermanseder and fishnet stockings. The highlight of the glamorous look, however, were the enormous claw shaped nails designed by Lilian Shalom. The spiky silver accessory extended inches beyond her fingers and came embellished with giant rubies and pearls.

​Obviously dazzling in her attire, fans flocked to get a glimpse of the star and enter the store, as the first 50 customers to make a purchase over $50 worth of products got the chance to take a picture with Gaga.

Along with the original collection of lip liners, lipsticks and shimmer powders, (until now only available online), customers also had the opportunity to try on and purchase the new holiday collection called Cosmic Love.

Part of the dazzling new range, is Haus Laboratories' first ever palette, The Glam Room Palette featuring "10 longwearing matte, metallic, and shimmer finishes made to perform on every skin tone"

"This isn't just a holiday palette. It's always supposed to be in your glam room, sitting on your vanity," explained Sarah Tanno, the global artistry director at Haus Laboratories. "We wanted to make a cohesive collection of makeup that you will use beyond New Years Eve, starting with our very first palette."

​Accompanying the launch is also a bold campaign where Gaga can be seen sporting the new palette and other products from her range.

Amazon Beauty x Haus Laboratories pop-up runs through Friday, December 6 at The Grove, Los Angeles. The Glam Room Palette is priced at $34 and now available to shop on Hauslabs.com and Amazon.com.