That's a Wrap on Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn Memes!

It's the end of an era, after which the streets of Gotham will never be the same.

Lady Gaga has officially wrapped production on Joker: Folie à Deux, the sequel to director Todd Phillips' Joker. On Wednesday, she shared a photo of herself as the iconic character Harley Quinn, looking as disheveled as she does glamorous. Her caption? "That’s a wrap ❤️🔥 🎬🃏 X, Harleen."

Harleen, for reference, is the 2020 graphic novel the film will ostensibly be based on. It tells of Dr. Harleen Quinzel's origin story and eventual transformation into Harley Quinn, Joker's equally deranged partner in crime.

Mother Monster also shared a still from the film in February in which she can be seen kissing Joaquin Phoenix's Joker character. Note the smudged lipstick on both of their faces!

Because superhero movies have ruined Hollywood and dramatically increased production timetables, the Joker: Folie á Deux won't drop until October 4, 2024.

News that Gaga's wrapped on set is somewhat depressing, considering the indescribably meme-able photos of her snapped over the last two weeks. In one scene, she can be seen walking through a crowd of what looks to be Joker fanatics. The mood? "Me leaving the bodega for the third time that day."

In another scene, she was seen on the iconic "Joker stairs," dancing and grooving to God only knows what. Here's how I'd describe it: "Me when my elderly neighbor says I smoke too much."

This next one was tricky for some people, but I think it encapsulates "Me when I'm waiting for the bus and the guy next to me starts talking about his ex wife."

Photos of her apparent arrest on the steps at some point in the movie were a meme goldmine. So many possibilities here, but let's go with: "When you lose your friends at the party and spend 20 minutes lost on the other side of the warehouse because none of them look at their phones but then you find them again."

Basically any photo of Gaga in the shake-and-go Harley Quinn bob is like a Rorschach test for gay people. What do you see? Well in this one, I see: "Me on a date with a guy who I've decided I hate and the waiter tells me the table is ready."

One more, I promise: "Me when I am finished with all my blogs for the day."