Mother Monster is finally joining her own trend. Lady Gaga has gone goth in a Wednesday-inspired TikTok in which she is dancing to her song “Bloody Mary.”

Recreating Jenna Ortega’s now-iconic dance scene as Wednesday Addams, Gaga gets into character with dark make up and plaid knee-high socks to top off her Victorian outfit. In the black-and-white video, which is captioned “Bloody Wednesday,” Gaga matches Ortega’s intense stare and signature stiff arm movements.

​Though the original scene from the Tim Burton Netflix series was set to the Cramps' “Goo Goo Muck," TikTok edits using Gaga's "Bloody Mary" to backdrop Ortega's unique moves went viral. Now, thanks to 1.4 million TikToks featuring the dance trend, Gaga’s 2011 song reached its biggest streaming day of all time on Spotify (429k) on November 27, according to Chart Data.

Earlier this month, Gaga recognized the resurgence of “Bloody Mary” thanks to the quirky coming-of-age show. Responding to a Wednesday Addams tweet approving of the Little Monsters' fan edits, Gaga welcomed her to the Haus of Gaga.

Slay Wednesday! 💋 You’re welcome at Haus of Gaga anytime (and bring Thing with you, we love paws around here 😉) https://t.co/aUdJEFYF68 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 1, 2022

The series about the classic, creepy Addams family is breaking records all around. Wednesday is Netflix’s third-most-watched English language series of all time, amassing more than 752 million hours viewed since premiering on November 23, according to Variety. The show’s popularity could be attributed to Ortega’s endearing portrayal of the goth teenager, Wednesday. In fact, Ortega choreographed the viral school dance scene herself, according to NME.