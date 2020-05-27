Last week, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande graced us with a new song and video, "Rain on Me," off Gaga's forthcoming album, Chromatica, due out Friday.

Now, Gaga and Grande have offered us more content, this time in collaboration with The Weather Channel. Perhaps a nod to Grande's documented affinity for Mean Girls, the singers report on the downfall from their homes, with Gaga in LA and Grande in Beverly Hills. Both hold umbrellas and heavy rain — or, water from a hose — pours on them.

"It was beautiful just yesterday but, oh, wow, how things have changed," Gaga says. "Today, it is pouring rain. We are soaking wet. And while some are complaining of the recent downpour, we would like to celebrate the rain."

Grande then chimes in, proclaiming "Rain on me, tsunami," quoting lyrics from her Gaga collab. "Water like misery, but the people are still going."

Gaga agrees: "So true, Ariana! The world is rising up in a massive act of kindness to celebrate the rain the world so desperately needs to quench the thirst of the Earth. Are we thirsty, or what?"

"Rain on Me" is one of many collaborations on Gaga's upcoming album, which will also feature BLACKPINK and Elton John. Relive the video, stream the track and pre-order Chromatica now.