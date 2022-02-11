Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who welcomed their first son and second baby together on February 2, finally announced the baby’s name.

In an Instagram story, Jenner simply wrote “Wolf Webster” with a white heart after the text, giving the people exactly what they want: a definitive name with which they can finally create their stan accounts.

Known for their creativity in this particular department, “Wolf Webster” fits right in with the other Kardashian-Jenner children, from Stormi to Saint.

After announcing the baby’s 2/2/22 birth on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of the newborn's hand earlier this week, fans started speculating over the name as friends and family of the newly-minted mother-of-two shared their congratulations.

Representatives of Jenner’s shared she’d been “enjoying her pregnancy in private,” but now it seems the makeup mogul is offering glimpses into her growing family, and we can’t wait to see more.

Welcome, Wolf Webster Jenner!