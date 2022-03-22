Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have changed their son's name.

On Monday, the makeup mogul took to her Instagram Story to announce their baby boy was no longer named Wolf.

"We just really didn't feel like it was him," Jenner wrote. "Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

The couple have yet to reveal their son's new name. However, TMZ reported the change will entail a legal process, seeing as how the name on his birth certificate is "Wolf Jacques Webster." Not only that, but the outlet said it's not clear whether they'll be changing his middle name, which is also Scott's real first name.

Jenner gave birth to their son on February 2, officially making them a family of four. The pair — who've recently been the subject of secret marriage rumors — already share 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster. However, Jenner previously detailed her postpartum struggles in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Story earlier this month, saying "this experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually, it's just crazy," she said, adding that she wanted "other moms going through it right now" to know that it isn't always as easy as it seems for other people on the internet.

"It's ok not to be ok. Once I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself. And I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy," Jenner continued. "We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be 'back.' Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!"

