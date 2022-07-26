Fans think Kylie Jenner may be pregnant again.

The whispers started this past weekend when her on-and-off partner, Travis Scott, took to his Instagram to share a photo of himself in New York City. And while that seems like a pretty standard post, what really got tongues wagging was Jenner's saucy comment beneath the snap. Namely, a tongue-out smiley face followed by a series of pregnant woman emojis.

So naturally, well-wishers flocked to the replies with congratulations and excitement, writing things like "pregnant again?????" and “wow are you really pregnant again?? U were truly born to be a mother."

Meanwhile, others used it as an opportunity to express their shock and surprise via tons of "OMGs" and "amazings," as well as references to DJ Khaled's "another one" catchphrase and comments about the two potentially having a third child "already."

After all, Jenner and Scott already share two children together, including 4-year-old Stormi Webster and a 5-month-old baby boy, who was born back in February. However, given that the pair haven't even revealed the new name of their son — formerly named "Wolf" — there were also plenty of people chiming in with shady quips such as, "Kylie baby girl you haven’t even introduced your second baby."

That said, some thought that Jenner and Scott were just having fun teasing the public, because the Kardashian-Jenners always make for good wedding and pregnancy gossip. And add that to the fact that fans already (correctly) predicted her last pregnancy, it's unsurprising that even more theories surrounding the celebrity couple's growing family keep bubbling up. Especially when you have things like the fake Mason Disick TikTok account that's been trying to convince everyone that Jenner and Scott are finally tying the knot later this year.

But even though Scott ended up responding to Jenner's pregnancy emojis with an equally-as-cryptic "🤎🤎🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♂️🏃🏾♂️💨💨," the makeup mogul has yet to definitively address the current pregnancy speculation herself.

Check out Scott's post and Jenner's comment for yourself below.