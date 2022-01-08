Fans think Kylie Jenner has already given birth.

Back in August, TikToker @EmilyCShwartz went viral after studying the star's nail, noting the inconsistencies and wondering why no one took photos of her 24th birthday celebration, which led to Shwartz theorizing that Jenner was secretly pregnant with her second child. Adding fuel to the fire was the fact that Jenner had recently been spotted with Travis Scott, her former ex and the father of her first child, Stormi Webster, which only led to more speculation.

However, the conspiracy theories ended up being right as the reality star announced her pregnancy less than a month later, though she never specified a due date. And all of this means Shwartz has returned with more viral TikToks outlining why she thinks Jenner's already given birth.

In a string of new videos, Shwartz began by explaining that a recent photo of Jenner hidden under a weird blanket as she deplanes means should've already given birth by now, since pregnant women can only fly if they are less than 36 weeks pregnant. She then goes on to remind everyone of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion where the entire family takes a shot with host Andy Cohen. Granted, Jenner can be seen turning away from the camera and, as Shwartz said, this probably meant Jenner knew she was pregnant when the episode was taped on April 23 which, once again, shifts the timeline up and makes the baby's due date the last week of December.

Schwartz then posted a third video about Jenner's most recent Instagram post captioned "i am woman," which she said was probably an old photo, and many commenters seemed to agree.

“Trying to convince everyone shes still pregnant heheh,” as one person wrote before a second person added, "Show us the baby Kylie. I know you had it."



Meanwhile, others referenced Shwartz's videos by commenting "we know he’s already here we seen the tik tok" and even speculated that Jenner was doing "damage control" because of the TikToks. And given that she managed to hide her first pregnancy for nine whole months, it seems like a pretty reasonable assumption.

Check out Schwartz's TikToks below.