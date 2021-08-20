After weeks of nail art-based analysis and other speculation, TMZ has reportedly confirmed that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott.

A source with direct knowledge told the publication that Kylie was in the early stages of her pregnancy but no word on when she is expected to be due. Kylie has previously said that she didn't want Stormi to be an only child but felt pressure in 2020 to have one when she wasn't quite ready yet.

Rumors and in-depth theories about Kylie's second pregnancy have been floating around for quite some time now; fans had been scrutinizing inconsistencies in her Instagram posts involving a different manicure than the one she was clocked sporting at her recent low key birthday party. She's also been seen wearing baggy clothes in Idaho recently and there was a distinct lack of raw fish from her sushi order.

Caitlyn Jenner also kind of let word slip yesterday that she had a 19th grandchild on the way at an appearance at a toy store in California. To be fair, Caitlyn's son, Burt, is also expecting his third child with his wife, Valerie, so it could have been in reference to that but it doesn't really matter that much at this point since both seem to be true.

Either way, congratulations to Kylie and Travis!