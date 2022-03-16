Life may often look easy for Kylie Jenner, but dealing with postpartum stress after giving birth to her second child has been hard on her. In a series of Instagram Stories yesterday, the Kylie Cosmetics creator opened up about her struggles since having Wolf in February.

“It’s very hard,” she said in the video. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.” She added that this time around, she’s felt drained mentally, spiritually and physically, more than she really expected to be.

The 24-year-old entrepreneur, who shares both Wolf and daughter Stormi with Travis Scott, said on her Instagram Stories that she wanted to be more open with her followers because she knows the pressure new moms face to bounce back to what their lives were like before — something that’s unrealistic for even the most affluent women who have money and people to help them through it all. She wanted viewers to know that she gets it; she’s going through it. “It hasn’t been easy for me, either,” she said. “It’s been hard, and I just wanted to say that, so.”

Jenner’s uplifting words came along with her sharing that she’d worked out that day, something she didn’t think she’d be up to doing. But rather than push other moms to get up and get going, she used this opportunity to reassure them that it’s “OK to not be OK.”

"I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy," she added.

Jenner welcomed baby Wolf on February 2 with Scott, the day after Stormi’s fourth birthday. Though she’d kept her first pregnancy totally under wraps, Jenner was a little more open with sharing Wolf’s pregnancy with her fans. She revealed the news in early September on Instagram with an adorable video. In it, she shows off her growing baby bump and gives her mom, Kris Jenner, ultrasound pictures to share the good news with her. The momager is immediately overwhelmed, telling her daughter, “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

Since then, we’ve been along for the journey, including all her highlights of bringing a new baby into the world. But with Jenner’s recent vulnerability, sharing her struggles postpartum, she shines a larger light on the lowlights of motherhood, something so many people can relate to. She wrapped up her Instagram Stories with a positive affirmation, though, sending love and encouragement to those who need it. "We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be 'back.' Not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!"