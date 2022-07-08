Kylie Jenner has confirmed that all is well in the Jenner-Scott Household. After TikToker Pablo Tamayo claimed to have heard her son crying while delivering an Instacart order, Jenner spoke up online to say that Tamayo was "lying for attention."

The TikToker explained that he received a $12 order from Erewhon in Los Angeles. "This bitch could have paid me more,” he said in the video. “It’s under the name of Ashton, so I’m guessing it’s for her assistant or something.”

Upon arriving, Tamayo mentioned going through the gate to a path with a river beneath it before entering the house, where he didn’t see Kylie or Stormi, but swears he "heard a baby scream.

@thisisntpablo I CANNOT MAKE THIS SHIT UP i just delivered to Kylie Jenner😭😭 ♬ original sound - Pablo Tamayo

In a since-deleted comment, Jenner wrote, "Lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry. i did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??"

She also dispelled claims about going through the gate and an on-property river, but did not deny the $12 salami order, which is definitely what we’re most interested in. Is she a genoa or a soppressata girl?

Suffice it to say, she certainly has a varied flavor palette, uploading a photo of pickles, two kinds of mustard, turkey breast, cheddar cheese and hoagie rolls to her Instagram story. Jenner captioned the post, “Bae said I want a sandwich.”

As for the salami? It featured in a sandwich-prep video Jenner uploaded to TikTok, showing off her and Scott's spreads. Ending with Jenner taking a bite and Scott in the background, all seems to be resolved within the gates of the makeup mogul’s house.

@kyliejenner i’m convinced you either loooooove mayo or absolutely hate it ♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner

And you know what they say about the boy who cried Wolf... oh wait, that’s not his name anymore.