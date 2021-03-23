Kylie Jenner has finally spoken up about the backlash that she's been receiving for asking fans to donate to a GoFundMe towards her former makeup artist, Samuel Rauda.

The situation unfolded after she posted a call to action encouraging donations to Rauda. He was involved in a serious car accident and went through surgery last week, so his family made a GoFundMe to cover all medical expenses. Jenner donated $5,000 and seemingly wanted fans to contribute to the remaining $60,000 goal.

This caused a backlash for the reason that Jenner has a net worth of almost $900 million. She could arguably cover his expenses in the blink of an eye, so many felt that her asking for fans to do it was in poor taste.

After the situation continued to swell, Jenner took to Instagram to comment on what she called a "false narrative" on her Instagram story. "I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam's accident and his family's GoFundMe and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam," she said. "I put in 5k to reach their original goal and thought I'd post on my stories to gain more awareness if anyone also felt compelled to share or donate."

Jenner also explained that her intentions were pure and that she hasn't spoken to him recently. "Sam isn't my makeup artist and unfortunately we don't have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he's the sweetest," she continued.

Rauda's GoFundMe, as of writing, has currently amassed over $100,000. Bella Thorne, Sofia Riche and HUDA Beauty Founder Huda Kattan have all donated to the fundraiser.